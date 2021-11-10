Over three thousand women in the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, on Wednesday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors, who were mainly from Ibagun ward in the Ilorin East local government area of the state, cited Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration’s women inclusiveness in governance and especially the recent emergence of Alhaja Falilat Mohammed as state APC women leader as reason for their defection.

The defectors were received to APC by Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his special adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa, and the State party chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, represented by the APC state secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Ishowo.

The governor’s representative was supported by Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly, Abubakar Olawoyin, Hon. Ali Jimoh Commissioner for Enterprise, Hajia Arinola Lawal, Commissioner for Education, Hajia Saadat Modibo, Alhaji Musa Maiyaki, Alhaji Iliyasu Iponrin, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, Chairperson, Ilorin East and other Council members, Special Adviser, Political Communications, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, Special Adviser Strategy, Alhji Saadu Salahu, Dr. Muhammad Ghali Alaaya and APC chieftain, Alhaji Obalowu Amule.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Alhaja Balikis Abdulrauf and Fatima Tajudeen said that the governor’s superlative and inspiring priority attention to women motivated them into joining the APC.

They noted the various women empowerment programmes which the governor had implemented in the last two years as well as appointment of women into strategic public offices, adding that Kwara boasts of highest number of women as cabinet members in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women, who pledged their continued support for the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq, pleaded with him to heed the various calls on him to seek reelection in 2023 in the interest of the masses, who are positively feeling the impact of his administration.

Also speaking, the APC woman leader in the state, Alhaja Falilat Mohammed, thanked the decampees for their genuine appreciation of Governor AbdulRazaq’s avowed commitment to the wellness and well-being of the women folk in the state.

She said that over 10,000 women from Ibagun ward had benefited from the various government’s empowerment schemes.

In his brief remarks, the governor’s representative, Alh Alakawa assured the decampees of equal treatment with the existing members of APC, adding that the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRazaq is a man of equity and justice.