According to reports reaching LEADERSHIP, Nigeria international newspaper and online media company, Obaland Magazine and Daily Newspaper, Obaland multichoice media house, which was founded by Mr Lucky Omosigho who formerly work as a investigative journalist and entertainment reporter in various notable international news agencies, with anonymous identity was arrested by armed men on June 20, 2021 in front of Edo state House of Assembly, while driving on his way back from an interview with Honourable Efe.

The armed men who were on mofti and identified themselves as DSS officers were alleged to have been ordered by President from Abuja.

Lucky Omosigho who recently wrote a viral article on “Edo state insecurity problems” also interviewed a seating Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, on insecurity problems in Edo state, never received any political or Police embarrassment.

Mr Lucky who was honoured as a gentleman of the press in 2018, by late Jerry Rawlings in Ghana has continued to fight for the rights of the downtrodden of the society.

Recall, almost all national newspaper journalists including Obaland Magazine by Lucky Omosigho published articles about Democracy Day , which later turned national June 12th protest agitation in Edo State and Nigeria at large.

“Protesters in Nigeria,Twitter in America and fix economy as activists call for anti-government protests” which was alleged to be the reasons for his arrest and illegally accusing him of fake news and deformation of character in the media space without any sort of court order.

According to a roadside bread seller who witnessed the brutal scenario, testified that the armed officers were shooting sporadically before taking away Obaland magazine chief editor Mr Lucky.

“Take that fake news down immediately from your news site, we mean, take it down now before you regret being a fake news Journalist , he was dragged on the floor beaten up like a baby” the bread seller told press men.

Mr Lucky Omosigho, who agreed to grant Leadership news correspondence an exclusive interview about what really transpired between Nigeria DSS and his humble self , from a sick bed after he was granted bail June 21, 2021 alleges he paid a huge sum for his release.

“If reporting on social and political issues will take my life, I better report anonymously or report only on entertainment news. I was beaten till I was unconscious by public officers aka DSS, who never respected the rule of law.

“They only came to extort and embarrassed me, God will judge them and their sender from above. I have been arrested before by same officers illegally, after I reported on EndSars protest , they refused taking me to court, because no court order was presented to me.

“My doctor asked me to visit an orthopaedic doctor for further medical check up for my leg, after I survived bruises all over my body. The assumed DSS men on mofti asked me to lock our office and delete the article I reported and published about Mr President,” Mr Lucky said in anguish.