The federal government has said 30 million Nigerians from 6 million households have registered for its COVID-19 support facility tagged: ‘Rapid Response Register,’ through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO). The register was formally launched earlier this month to enable the government scale-up the support for the vulnerable in the society who will potentially benefit from cash transfers to cushion the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

“These are people that can get cash transfers through the banking system to cushion the social economic impact of the pandemic in their lives and livelihoods,” Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed yesterday at the national dialogue on covid-19 economic impact and assessment of national and states recovery plan and policy options in Abuja.

The minister said several fiscal measures have been put in place to balance health and economic issues in addressing the burden of Covid-19 on Macro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as part of the integrated policy framework which ensures coherence in fiscal, economy and health positions.

The federal government had promised to expand its cash transfer programmes, expanding the school feeding programme enhance support for vulnerable as well as to the women and youth. And this has been done through the social safety net coordination office. Zainab said government will continue to make critical investments in key sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, health, and education.

“To do so”, she said, “we must sustainably address the longstanding challenge of domestic revenue mobilization, in part through continued implementation of the Strategic Revenue Generation Initiative (SRGI), and through continued incremental fiscal reforms via the introduction of annual Finance Bills, as well as reducing the cost of governance.”

The minister said government is scaling interventions aimed at improving the economic empowerment of women and girls a key driver of economic growth, improved development outcomes, and improved economic resiliency.

Representative head of programme at GIZ SEDIN, Ana Vinambres who said COVID19 is still today the most consequential health, social and economic threat in the world, stated that collaboration is not a choice in the current context but a must and looking at what other states and countries are doing as a response to the pandemic is fundamental.

Vinambres said funds of the German government support energy programme have been utilized to electrify the national reference lab of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control with solar energy. The programmes in the area of sustainable economic development are furthermore prioritizing activities within their programme scope to help mitigating the economic and social effects of COVID-19 over the next years.

She said the SEDIN programme has also widely contributed to the immediate, medium and long-term response to COVID19, including the facilitation of funds for MSMEs and farmers to cover their immediate liquidity issues from government’s targeted facilities, commercial banks and impact investors, the access to raw Inputs and compost production at a time when trade was impacted, facilitating linkages to open markets and identifying collection centers closed to producers to avoid profiteering.