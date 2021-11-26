The Edo State government in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI) has handed offer letters to 31 businesses who have been screened and selected to benefit from the N2 billion Edo State MSME Fund.

The Edo State MSME Fund is an initiative of Governor Godwin Obaseki, to provide financial and support services to qualified Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Edo State. The fund targets over 50,000 businesses in Edo State.

Some of the companies that received the fund include Seebuck leather ventures, Prospect farms, MS Above Enterprise, EDHIR Global Nigeria, Global Ehimax Trading, among others.

Managing Director of the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EDOJOBS), Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who represented Governor Godwin Obaseki at the handing over of the offer letters, said the fund is the product of a partnership between the Edo State Government and the Bank of Industry to help grow and develop businesses in the state.

She also urged business owners to take advantage of the different opportunities provided by the government to stimulate economic activity in the state such as the Edo Online Marketplace on Konga, where they can advertise and sell their products.

The offer letters were presented to the beneficiaries by Dare; the State Manager of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Christopher Omogiade and the Edo State MSME Project Coordinator, Mr. Collins Idiahi.

On his part, Omogiade noted that the next phase involved the preparation and submission of attestation and acceptance letters for legal counsel.

He thanked the Edo State government for not relenting in its job creation and business promotions drive.