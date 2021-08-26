No fewer than 31 Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Football Club players are set to undergo international football trials in three countries.

OPM’s sports consultant, Muhammed Mustapha, disclosed this after a friendly match between OPM FC and AS ROMA Academy at the training pitch of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Mustapha, who is also the technical director of LIWA FC of Abu Dhabi, said the players would fly to UAE, Ukraine and Greece for trials.

“We scouted a team of 31 players about a week ago which were drawn throughout the country, and this is a new team, they will play another match on Saturday then we will now select the first set of eight players for the international trial which is sponsored by the OPM.

“The first batch will travel in the first week of September and the second batch from September 15 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ukraine while some will go to Greece on October 10. We are hoping that the players will be selected at the end of their trials.

“We also have a club in UAE which some will be drafted to if they are not picked after their trials ahead of the start of the new season in October,” Mustapha said.

According to the special assistant to the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Kenneth Nwachi, the oversee trials is part of the efforts of the founder of the OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, in supporting talents who are less privileged to achieve their dreams of playing football professionally and be financially dependent.

“This is one of the projects the OPM is doing towards helping the needy and the poor in the country, this is a full sponsorship for the players right from their international passport to everything they will need to make the trials abroad,” he said.