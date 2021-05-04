By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government, yesterday, disclosed that over 93 per cent of its N4.49billion March 2021 wage bill, was paid to the state civil servants.

The government explained further that 31,064 of the civil servants earned salaries amounting to N3.13billion, while 337 political appointees got N259million.

The government also said that payment for pensions and KDSG contributions to the salaries of primary healthcare workers added another N1.1billion to the wage bill, adding that these bills do not include the wages of local government employees.

A statement issued by special adviser on media and communication,

Muyiwa Adekeye, revealed the figures to debunk claims that the salaries of political appointees gulp a large chunk of the personnel cost of the state.

The statement said: “The state government’s total wage bill in March 2021 was N4.498bn. That month, the direct salary bill was N3.39bn, as the 31,064 state civil servants earned N3.13bn, while the 337 political appointees were paid N259.17 million.

‘’Other components of the monthly wage bill were: payments of N478.8m to pensioners on defined benefits, N253.72m as the state government’s 40% contribution to the salaries of primary healthcare workers, N197.4m as 8% pension contribution and N173.3m for the 5% retirement benefit bond,’’ Adekeye added.

The statement also rejected the suggestion that the state government should use part of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and all FAAC revenues to maintain its machinery and pay its less than

100,000 workers.

The special adviser recalled that Kaduna State government announced its intention to right-size its workforce in April, as part of efforts to manage its fiscal challenges, adding that the exercise would affect political appointees and civil servants.

‘’In April 2021, the KDSG also released details of its FAAC receipts and personnel costs in the six months leading to March 2021. These figures showed that personnel costs account for between 84.97% and 96.63% of the state’s FAAC revenues.