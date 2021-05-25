A Piggery farmer in Ebonyi State, Chief Austin Igwe Edeze yesterday said that over, three hundred and eleven pigs have died of African swine fever in s tate following an outbreak of the virus in the state.

Chief Igwe Edeze who spoke to Leadership on the number of Pig deaths recorded so far said that he lost 250 pigs to the virus while Mrs. Josephine Igwe also lost 12 pigs.

He started that another farmer in Izzi local government who did not disclose his name, lost 30 pigs to the disease.

Chief Edeze said that to prevent further spread of the virus and the dangers associated with it, pig farmers association in the state has banned the sell of pigs in the state adding that also banned is the visitation of piggery farms by people.

Chairman of the Association, Chief Mike Udenwe stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on the outbreak of the disease.

He called on Governor David Umahi, the state ministry of Agriculture.

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Agricultural Organization to immediately come to the farmers aid to halt further spread of the disease.

He warned against consumption of pig killed by the virus and urged farmers to immediately bury pigs that were killed by the African swine fever.