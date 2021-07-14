Gombe State is ready to partner the federal government for the implementation of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in the state.

The state commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje stated this during a one-day workshop on Security and Risk Assessment for ACReSAL sites in the northeast, held in Gombe.

She said the government has met all the requirements for participation in the ACReSAL project, adding that the state governor is disposed to paying counterpart contributions for the project implementation.

The Federal College of Education-Malam Inna gully erosion site, whose design has been completed by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) will be implemented under the proposed Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project.

The National Project Coordinator of NEWMAP, Dr. Salisu Dahiru who spoke through the NEWMAP National Water Specialist, Engr. Anda Ayuba said, though NEWMAP had closed on June 30th 2021, the proposed ACReSAL project would address some of the works that would have been done by NEWMAP.

He assured that the Federal College of Education – Malam Inna gully site which is in the state metropolis will be carried out using funds from ACReSAL and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The NEWMAP NPC explained that the workshop was organized to look at the security issues around the implementation of the new project whose objective was to increase the adoption of climate resilient landscape management practices and enhance livelihoods in targeted arid/semi-arid watersheds in northern Nigeria.

In their remarks, the commissioners for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Mohammed Magaji Gettado, represented by his permanent secretary, Barr Obel Yaji and that of Water Resources, Mijinyawa Yahaya, commended the federal government for initiating the project and assured of support toward its successful implementation.

Also speaking, the Gombe State NEWMAP project coordinator, Engr Mohammed Garba thanked the state government for its support to NEWMAP which brought about milestones in the state.

60 participants comprising heads of security agencies, representatives from the line MDAs, NGOs, farmers group, traditional and community leaders, hunter/vigilantes and staff of the Gombe State NEWMAP attended the workshop.