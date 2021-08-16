The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, said 315,791 eligible voters have completed their physical registration, with Anambra State leading with 23,314 registrants.

The electoral body also said that it has received 1,923,725 fresh online registrants.

The chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, also said young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 were still leading in both online registrations with 1,592,578 registered voters.

He noted that the online pre-registration of voters has now entered its seventh week.

“As at 7am today Monday 16th August 2021, the number of online fresh registrants is now 1,923,725 while 315,791 citizens have completed their physical registration,” he said.

He also appealed to all eligible citizens to seize the opportunity of both the online and in-person processes to register as voters.

He added that 3,554 persons living with disabilities have also registered.