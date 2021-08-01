Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission,(NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has called on the first batch of the maiden Christian Pilgrims to the Holy Land of the Kingdom of Jordan to return to the country and be agents of peace and be meaningful to Nigeria.

The NCPC boss disclosed this in Jordan on 1st August, 2021, during the maiden Jordan Pilgrims ceremony for the first batch of Pilgrims who arrived Jordan on 25 July and had completed their Pilgrimage circle in Jordan.

He urged the Pilgrims to go back to Nigeria and be agents of light and transformation to the glory of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev Pam explained that it was a great privilege for him to be placed with the responsibility to coordinate and superintend the maiden Pilgrimage to Jordan. In the words of the NCPC boss,” I will always be remembered that I led the Nigerian Pilgrims to the Holy Land of Jordan for the first time in the history of Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

He commended the active role played by the Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan who allowed himself to be used and be part of history’

He reiterated that” this occasion is so unique as Nigeria is turning the history of Jordan around”

He affirmed that insecurity in Nigeria would soon be a thing of the past”.

He advised the Pilgrims to see Pilgrimage in a better perspective not the way they used to perceive it.

According to the NCPC boss,” the blessings of Pilgrimage is not for us alone, but let it be a blessing to your father land ‘.

He admonished the Pilgrims to change their mind set towards government as they return back home.

He posted that the President of Nigeria cannot govern Nigeria alone, but as they return home they should join hands with the government to move the nation forward.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Amb. Faruk Yabo said he was excited and very proud of the way and manner the Pilgrims conducted themselves in the Holy Land of Jordan. He added,” you have set an excellent precedents and the Jordanian authority can attest to this”.

Ambassador Yabo further reaffirmed that Nigeria and Jordan have an excellent relationship.

He stressed that Jordan is a very good country blessed with many Holy Sites.

He urged the Pilgrims to let their people know as they arrive home that Jordan is a very good country. His words,” when you go back tell our people that Jordan is a very good country”

The Ambassador emphatically declared that the power of prayer should be what Nigeria would be looking for because therein lies the solution to our problems.

In his admonition to the Pilgrims, the spiritual leader of the 2020 Pilgrimage to Jordan, His Eminence, Dr Samson Ayokunle who is the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN said it was a unique privileged for the Pilgrims to had walked the paths where the Saints walked.

He advised that having come to the Holy Land and be blessed, they should not allowed the name of the Lord to be maligned.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates of Jordan Pilgrims to the dignitaries and the Pilgrims as well as the cutting of cake decorated in Nigeria National colour of green and white.