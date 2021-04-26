By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

No fewer than 33 soldiers have been reportedly killed on Sunday when Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists invaded a military base in Mainok, Borno State on Sunday afternoon.

Mainok is a community along Maiduguri – Damaturu road in Kaga LGA and about 55 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

An impeccable military source, on the condition of anonymity, said the ISWAP fighters rode on 16 gun trucks and six MRAPs.

The source added that the ISWAP fighters stationed themselves in to three formations, with the first one attacking the military base while the other two were set to ambush reinforcements of troops from both the angle of Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

“The first group raided and overrun the military base in Mainok where they killed about 28 soldiers at the base. While the second group were stationed along Jakana to Mainok to ambush any reinforcement of troops from Jakana.

“They successfully ambushed the troops and killed two soldiers while nine others were injured,” the source said.

The source added that the third group of ISWAP were stationed to ambush any reinforcement of troops from Gamdu and Mainok where they successfully ambused the soldiers and seized one military MRAP vehicle and killed three, bringing total number of soldiers killed in the attack to 33.

The military authories was yet to issue a statement regarding the attack at press time, this is even as the terrorists burnt a Police station in the town.

A village head of Mainok, Lawan Tuja, told our correspondent that the terrorists invaded the base around 1pm on Sunday.