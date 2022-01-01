Bambara groundnut is indigenous to sub-Saharan Africa. Its flour is used in making a typical Nigerian food known as ‘okpa’, which is very popular in the eastern parts of Nigeria, especially in Enugu State. The secret to making the best Okpa is to use as few ingredients as possible because the Okpa beans (Bambara groundnut or Bambara beans) have a naturally delicious flavour. This flavour gets ruined when lots of seasoning is added to the meal.

INGREDIENTS: 4 cups of okpa flour, palm oil, grounded crayfish, blended fresh pepper, seasoning cubes, sliced uziza, water, salt to taste, okpa wrappers (you can either make use of the banana or plantain leaves, nylon bag or small plastic or stainless plate).

PROCEDURE:

• Sieve the okpa flour into a big bowl; add your grounded crayfish, smashed seasoning cubes, salt and mix.

• Add the oil into the mixture and mix with your cooking spoon or spatula until you achieve a uniform yellow colour.

• Add lukewarm water slowly into the mixture while you knead until you achieve the required consistency.

• Add the blended pepper and sliced uziza into the mixture and use a turning stick to stir instead of hands. Set aside when ready.

• Boil water in a pot, ensure the water is enough for the wrapped okpa to emerge.

• Wash the leaves and nylon thoroughly, Wrap the okpa into the sizes of your choice and place it in the pot of steaming water.

• Allow boiling for at least an hour and serve hot.

• It can be enjoyed alone or with pap and beverages.

