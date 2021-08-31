No fewer than 35 persons have died while 156 others are hospitalised within two days of contracting diarrhoea and vomiting in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The deaths and hospitalisation reportedly occurred between Saturday and Sunday.

Gwoza local government area chairman, Prof Ibrahim Bulama, who disclosed this yesterday at the presentation of Demands of Border Communities in Borno State Multi-purpose Hall, Government House in Maiduguri , called on both the federal and state governments to come to the aid of his local government to curtail any spread of the disease to other areas.

Presenting the demands of 10 councils bordering the neighbouring countries, Bulama said all of them were devoid of social amenities such as electricity, clean water supply, motorable roads, health facilities, security protection and others.

He said because of lack of these amenities, communities at the boarder were subjected to hardship and forced to travel to the neighbouring countries in search of these services.

Bulama further said security system at the borders should be strengthened because movement of foreign nationals into Borno is at alarming rate pointing out that the easy movement was facilitated by the nature of the porous border which facilitates smuggling of arms and ammunitions, hard drugs and other unwanted goods.

The Gwoza LG Chairman pointed out that provision of security personnel and gadgets to man all borders is very important as insurgents take the advantage of lack of security personnel and porosity of our border to perpetuate their evil activities against the people of Borno State.