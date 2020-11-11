The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk yesterday insisted that all the 35 states of federation and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) received COVID-19 palliatives except Rivers State.

The minister, while presenting details of the performance of her Ministry’s 2020 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Humanitarian Affairs, said that Rivers State was left out as the governor did not consider COVID-19 palliatives necessary.

She also hinted that the Ministry did not receive any funding from any organisation both within and outside Nigeria.

The minister, while responding to a question from the member representing Ibadan South East/ North East Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Abbas Adigun on whether the palliatives went round the country, said: “I think he was asking if we have counterpart or external funding apart from the budgetary.

“I say no to that. We have not received a penny from any organization within or outside Nigeria. We only operate within the budgetary allocation as appropriated. But we received some relief items from some organisations during the pandemic like food items and beverages.

This is what I will say to that. We have not received any funding from any quarters.

“The issue raised by Hon. Abbas on COVID-19 palliatives. We

distributed these palliatives to all the states. We have given out

70,000 tons of grains from the national grain centre as approved by Mr. President.

We were also given food stuff by Customs and this we distributed round

the 36 States of the federation including FCT. We handed over these

palliatives to all the State Governors for onward distribution to the

poor and the vulnerable in their States. In FCT, we handed over the

palliatives to the two ministers of FCT for distribution to the poor.

It is only Rivers State that has not collected their own share. It is

still there waiting for them.”

Asked whether she also handed out cash to vulnerable Nigerians during

the Covid-19 lockdown, the minister said non was shared.

“No, I have not given any cash pertaining Covid-19. The cash transfer

that we did is already an existing programme under the NSIP that is

being given to the poor and vulnerable household across the country. It

has nothing to do with COVID-19 except that Mr. President directed

that we should give two months advance. Other than that, we have not

distributed cash in the name of palliatives”, she said.

Giving the synopsis of the 2020 budget, Farouk said that the sum of

N4,034,459,460.00 was allocated to the Ministry in the 2020

Appropriation.

It was later revised downward to N3,125,054,083 representing a

reduction of 22.54 per cent.

The revised budget however comprised a total recurrent expenditure of

N342,087,385.00 and a total capital allocation of N2,782,966,698.00.