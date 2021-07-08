A non-governmental organisation (NGO), TAKEM Empowerment Initiatives (TEIs), has empowered over 35 widows in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The group trained, gave cash and other logistics, in the form of starter packs to the beneficiaries.

At the event held recently to mark the International Widows Day (IWD), the founder and president of TAKEM, Dr Rachael Adewumi said TEIs has been empowering widows not only to cushion their hardship after their husbands’ demise, but because government at all levels had not been considering them in their policies and programmes.

She therefore appealed to the governments to be putting their plights into consideration in Nigeria, even as she enjoined the widows not to lose hope or engage in dirty things that would affect them. Informing that IWD is marked every 23 June to celebrate widows all over the world and create awareness about their plights, she said the theme for the one of 2021: “Invisible Women, Invisible Problem” was derived from the findings, that there were about 258 million widows around the world and that nearly one out of 10 lives in extreme poverty.

“June 23 is set aside for the marking of the IWD. The essence of the event is to create awareness on the widows and their plights. The theme for this year’s own, being ‘Invisible Women, Invisible Problems,’ was as a result of the widows’ neglect by the policy makers, as the government doesn’t remember them. So this awareness creation will make the government remember them, because they have a lot at hand, including problems of the upbringing of their children, among others,” she said.