BY PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA AND ADEGWU JOHN, Abuja

National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has said despite the disruption of health services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 350,000 more persons living with HIV were identified and put on treatment in the past 18 months.

NACA director-general, Dr Aliyu Gambo, stated this during a national dialogue on “Prevention of Motherto-child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT), organised by the National AIDS/STIs Control Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Gambo said the agency accessed some rural communities to be able to identify the cases. “In the last 18 months, 350,000 people were identified and brought to treatment despite COVID-19.

This number is a break from the previous 50,000 to 60,000 a year. “From a few numbers of one-stop shops have amounted to over 60 one-stop shops all over the country and all these accounted for the 350,000 we were able to identify, instead of the traditional 50,000 to 60,000,” he said.

The DG said the number of women on HIV treatment has greatly improved between 2006 and 2019.