The Federal Government has ordered the closure of parts of the roads leading to the Arcade of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a circular told the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs) and the general public of the closure Friday by 2.00pm prompt.

According to a statement by the director of communications in the Office of the HoS, AbudulGaniyu Aminu, this is given the upcoming activities marking the 2022 celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day set aside to honour the nation’s fallen heroes.

“This event which involves the Wreath laying ceremony by President, Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by top government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps will hold on Saturday 15 January at the National Arcade, Abuja.

“To this end, all offices within the Federal Secretariat Complex are to be vacated at 2.00 pm on Friday, 14th January,” he stated.

