Bauchi Gwallagan Mayaki, Rumba, Dan Dango and Yamrat communities in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi State have complained of lack of access roads linking the communities to the state capital.

They said the road linking them to Bauchi metropolis had remained in bad shape despite

several pleas made to relevant authorities to that effect.

The four communities contribute significantly to supply of foodstuff especially to the state capital.

As the rainy season approaches, they fear that they would be totally cut off from Bauchi metropolis as culverts on the outskirts of Gwallaga, which is the gateway to the state capital,

is on the verge of collapsing. Some residents of Dan Dango told LEADERSHIP that the condition of the road was so terrifying that they were not sure the road would survive the next

rainy season.

Presently, residents of the communities find it extremely hard to carry farm produce from their farms to the market, something that in most cases

leads to inestimable losses for farmers who depend on commercial farming to earn a living.

Rumba youth leader, Bello Maisauru, told our correspondent that the road did not only affect their day-to-day movement but also hampered education in the areas as, oftentimes during the rainy season, they cannot take their wards to school.

