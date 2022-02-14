The President and founder of the Rochas Foundation, Senator Rocahs Okorocha has assured the Yobe State government of building a school in the state.

Okorocha who was speaking on his contribution during the launching of a N25 billion Yobe State Education Trust Fund in Abuja, said his donation to the course will be the establishment of the school in the state.

He said as a person who cherished the educational advancement of the children of the less privileged in the society, expressed readiness to establish one school under the foundation in Yobe State.

The president stated that education remain the surest of taking people out of whatever challenges adding that his foundation will continue with its policies of promoting education at all time

“As you are aware, Rochas Foundation is across the length and breadth of this country but we don’t have a school in Yobe.

“May I request your government to quickly and immediately provide land so that Rochas Foundation can build a school that will cater for the less privileged and the poor. If you do this you remain my partner,” Okorocha said.

He commended governor Mai Mala Buni for the initiative describing it as a step in the right direction taking into cognisance years of devastation by insurgents on schools infrastructure among others.

