Staff of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have commenced an indefinite strike action over alleged non-payment of January 2022 salaries by the council.

When LEADERSHIP visited the AMAC secretariat on Thursday, all the entrance gates into the offices of the council were under lock and key, preventing visitors and staff into the premises.

Many visitors who came to the secretariat for one business or the other were seen stranded at the entrance gates.

One of the visitors, who gave her name as Mary told our reporter that she travelled all the way from Gwarinpa to the secretariat for her marriage registration, but was disappointed by the ongoing strike by the staff of the council.

Our correspondent gathered that earlier in the day, members of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), AMAC chapter, protested at the premises over alleged non-payment of their January salary.

They, however, begged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, for urgent intervention.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such, “FCT Minister, Save Area Council Staff From Hunger, Non Payment Of January Salary,” “No Salary, No Work,” “We Want Total Release Of Statutory Allocation For Area Councils,” “No Salary, No Work In Area Councils Of FCT,” among others.

The NULGE members had locked the entrance gates into the council premises and prevented workers from accessing their offices.

