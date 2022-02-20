Nine persons, including a pregnant woman were on Sunday burnt to death in a motor accident in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The fatal auto crash which occurred at the Ilorin International Airport area of Ilorin-Lagos road at about 8:00am, involved a commercial passenger bus and a private vehicle.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was said to have carried petroleum-filled jerry cans.

The vehicles were Toyota Corolla car with registration number LRN 787 FE and Toyota Hiace commercial bus.

LEADERSHIP gathered that eight persons survived the accident but sustained multiple injuries.

Sources in the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that the Lagos-bound passenger bus had loaded at the Geri Alimi motor park, heading outwards Ilorin, when it rammed into the private vehicle which was exiting the airport.

It was gathered that the vehicles somersaulted and had tyre burst before they burst into flame.

The state sector commander of FRSC, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident.

“A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, thinking it could have crossed the road before the bus gets to it. Incidentally, it was said that it was carrying fuel. I would surely get back to you with details, including registration numbers of the vehicles,” he said.

Owoade said that the injured persons had been taken to the state General Hospital, Ilorin by passers-by before his men arrived at the scene of the crash, adding that the deceased were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary by the FRSC rescue and patrol teams.