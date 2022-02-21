Kaduna State Government requires suitably qualified Nigerians aged 25 to 35, to apply for the fifth cohort of the one year Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, which aims to create a network of young people who are expected to rise to top positions in either the public sector or other spheres of life.

A statement announcing the commencement of the fellowship stated that the application closes on March 14, 2022, adding that ‘’the application is entirely an online process and it is free.’’

The statement further said that those who are willing to apply should visit kif.kdsg.gov.ng and for more information, applicants should ‘’follow us on Twitter and IG: @Kdsg_kif.’’

According to the announcement, applicants can also ‘’visit KIF facebook page: Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship.’’

The Fellowship was initiated by the Kaduna State Government to help widen the pool of young persons whose leadership ability it can help develop and nurture, four years ago.

Fellows are usually selected after a rigorous selection process that is based on merit, and they are chosen from all over the country, including the Federal Capital Territory.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai unveiled the fourth cohort of KIF in June last year, comprising 24 fellows from 16 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony last year, the governor said that ‘’the distribution is 50:50 male and female. This is evidence that merit is not the enemy of diversity and gender equity.’’

El-Rufai reiterated that Kaduna State Government believes in investing in young people by creating platforms and opportunities for them.

‘’We have appointed many young persons and given them challenging responsibilities. We are particularly impressed with the commitment and competence of our young women in government,’’ he added.

The governor pointed out that ‘’just as the appointees in this government come from across Nigeria, we opened up participation in the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship to all Nigerian youths, with the hope to open to all Africans and the Diaspora.’’

‘’The Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship is fulfilling our aspirations as a platform for building leadership capacity and public service orientation in our young people.

‘’With its mix of intellectual rigour and practical immersion in the governance structures of the Kaduna State Government, the fellowship is affording young people a chance to work, learn and reflect on public service,’’ he added.