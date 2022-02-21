It was a low-key celebration involving senior government officials and key aides last Wednesday. There were just a few newspaper Ads congratulating Governor El-Rufai for attaining three scores and two years. But like everything involving the number one citizen of Kaduna state, it became a news worthy event.

Fellow governors, elder statesmen and politicians issued press statements to praise the celebrant. The Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) commended his vision and commitment to the unity and prosperous Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the forum and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu said “we acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kaduna state as well as at the national level. As governor of Kaduna state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC -led government, we affirm that you are the true progressive and innovative leader”.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, described Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a patriotic Nigerian whose zeal for peace, progress and development is evident in all his activities, since coming to office in 2015.

Lalong said Malam has made significant contributions to the development of the Northern region and Nigeria at large, by playing key roles in various assignments that have shaped policies in the country. He acknowledged the doggedness of Governor El-Rufai in confronting the security challenges in Kaduna state, by remaining firm in dealing with criminals who have been terrorizing innocent citizens in recent times. Governor Lalong also appreciated Malam Nasir for not only providing suitable environment for the meetings of the Forum in Kaduna, but also making valuable contributions on various issues as well as heading critical committees set up by the Forum.

In a congratulatory message posted on his Facebook wall, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani said “Governor Nasir El-Rufai is a special gift to Kaduna state and Nigeria; innovative, creative, resourceful, energetic, dynamic, committed and progressive. The trailblazing strategist has, within a few years, turned Kaduna state around. Our state is now a huge construction site. He is addressing key developmental challenges with zeal. As our dear leader marks 62nd birthday, I pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect and strengthen him.’’

However, several others took to the social media, especially Facebook and twitter, to felicitate with the pacesetting governor of Kaduna state. While some designed flyers with endearing words to salute him, the not-so creative just posted their thoughts on Facebook walls, Malam’s timeline or made comments on others’ posts.

Darius Akan Yashim, who goes by the name Kaduna Peace Ambassador had this to say on Facebook: “The leadership style of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, goes beyond conjectural statements, Kaduna state under his leadership receives massive infrastructural development across the 23 LGAs. It is a fact. To our digital governor, may the rest of your days on earth be the best of your days.’’

Another well-wisher said that the significance of El-Rufai’s 62nd birthday is “beyond just the marking of the birthday. It is indeed a celebration of someone greatly admired and respected. From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across our state, Kaduna is lucky to have you as our leader at this stage of its history. Like most who know and have worked with you, I attest that you are passionate about the prosperity, unity and security of Kaduna state. Malam, you are a leader who matched courage with vision, you used your immense talents and energy for the service of our dear state, Nigeria and humanity. In all the years of your leadership, you have shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and development of our dear Kaduna state”.

Specifically, President Muhammadu Buhari’s birthday wishes echoed the fundamentals of Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s profile in service to the people of Kaduna state. The President said under El-Rufai’s leadership,” Kaduna state is doing very well in many areas despite the challenges facing it.’’ The President lauded the “outstanding work throughout the state.’’

Significantly, it is gratifying for a leader to hear what people who are not the usual praise singers, think about him and in an election cycle when he is not on the ballot. This is the greatest takeaway from Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s birthday wishes.

Sixty-two hearty cheers to our leader, mentor and a detribalised patriot. May your days be long as you continue to serve God and humanity.