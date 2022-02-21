One of the complaints of most government owned broadcast stations is that they shut out opposition or dissenting voices from being heard. What is Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) doing to give opportunity to the diverse population of Kaduna state, so that their voices can be heard?

I’m happy to report that since the coming of this administration, since we came on board things have changed. I have the governor is on record commending us, I have letters of commendations from different political parties; in fact, one of the opposition parties, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and several others have given us kudos. I got two commendation letters from the PDP on the fact that we are allowing all voices to be heard on KSMC. However, it seems that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is not happy; even last week, I received a caution from the NBC zonal office here in Kaduna over our political programme, Bakin Zaren. The NBC said that somebody somewhere was saying something that, to me, was okay because we are allowing them to air their views so long as it is within media law. We are allowing dissenting voices to speak their minds because that is the essence of government media. Many people don’t tend to understand; yes, we would check government and hold it accountable for what it promises it would do to the people, and we will also let the government hear from the people. So, we have several programmes that allow people to say their minds. In fact, we are blind to the issue of which party you belong to.

Let’s make a clarification at this juncture, is KSMC a government owned media organisation or a public broadcaster?

It’s a government owned media organisation, but we are aspiring to be a public broadcaster. This government has taken a very important step towards making us a real public broadcaster with commercial orientation because a new law is in place right now. The Kaduna State House of Assembly last year reviewed the law establishing the Kaduna State Media Corporation and the governor has assented to it. We have a new law that is weaning us from all sorts of political interference by the government, so we are free. The only exception is that we have to generate 75% of our own revenue. We will only be receiving about 25% from the state government. We are on the way to becoming a public broadcaster with commercial orientation.

Out of this 75% that you are expected to generate, what percentage are you generating now? Or have you reached the 75% thresh hold?

No, we have not been generating the 75% but why? You have to remember that KSMC was a backwater organisation, it was bastardized, there were no equipment, it lacked needed infrastructure for it to really flourish and break even and even make profit. And the staff didn’t have the requisite skills for modern broadcasting. So, we are undergoing this restructuring to ensure that KSMC is world class; government is restructuring us now, revitalizing us towards making us that public broadcaster with commercial orientation that can bring in that 75%. Nevertheless, I can tell you authoritatively that the revenues we have been generating, have never been generated in the history of this organisation before now. We have been generating income, even though we were operating essentially in the last six years on radio; it was only last year that the television came on board, not terrestrially but on digital platforms. You know, not many people have the wherewithal to buy a decoder to watch what we are doing. Even though we are making efforts now to revitalize the terrestrial transmitters.

As I speak, the transmitter at Kachia is back. It has been there since the 1960s it has not been working for decades. I thank God it is working right now. The only thing stopping us from broadcasting from there is the lack of power because the power line has been vandalized and it would take some amount of money to put the power back.

Two years ago, KSMC signed a contract worth N1.36 billion with Globe Broadcasting and Communications, to provide state of the art equipment for the organisation. Has the equipment been installed?

Let me give you a little background before I will answer your question. You see, when this administration led by Malam Nasir El-Rufai came on board, he decided to restructure and revitalize KSMC towards making it a commercially viable public broadcaster. He decided there would be three contract lots. There is the restructuring and productivity improvement where new staff will be recruited, those that cannot fit were sent to the office of the Head of Service or other parastatal. Some were disengaged due to old age, falsification of documents and things like that. Then the second lot is the building, we have a new multi-billion Naira building coming up on the east wing of the premises of the headquarters. Then, we have the third lot, which is the supply of digital television equipment.

Your question was on the third lot, which is the supply of the digital equipment. The building is over 75% ready. The restructuring of staff is almost concluded, we are only on the productivity improvement side, getting our website going, applications for radio and TV, automating our services and what have you.

Coming now to your question, there was a bid process which we went through painstakingly. Twice, it had to be quashed and restarted again, but Alhamdulillahi M/S Globe Broadcasting and Communications emerged the preferred bidder. No sooner had they emerged than Coronavirus came. So, after we finished, everything went down. We had to review everything and start afresh. So, after reviewing, we got no objection from the Infrastructure Development Council, one of the four Policy Councils of Kaduna State Government, we signed the contract. As you mentioned, the contract is worth N1.63 billion and we signed it on November 9.

Since the signing, the Contractor has submitted the Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) since December 2020 and we have finished almost everything with them because we have had dozens of zoom meetings, dozens of physical meetings, they have opened letters of credits with some banks, they have registered with import-export agents, with NOTAP and what have you, but till date, the money has not been remitted. And we are only talking of about 20% of that contract amount.

What are you doing to develop content, which is essentially one of the selling points of any media house? In what way is KSMC enhancing the content of its broadcasts to appeal to the audience?

The best way to enhance content for an organisation like KSMC, is to first and foremost have the qualified staff. This is important because no matter what you try to do, if you don’t have the right people with the requisite skills, it’s not possible to really put them through on the kind of programmes you want. The model we are operating here is still such that the staff of the organization will be producing the content. I’m sure elsewhere, it’s farmed out to independent producers. Since we are operating the Do-It-Yourself model for now, we have to recruit. I can inform you that His Excellency, in the last three years, gave us the go ahead to recruit 64 highly skilled young people, most of them graduates; in fact, 80-85% of them graduates. And those that are not graduates, have diploma and requisite experience.

Now, what we did with these young people and the ones that remained, was to put them through in-house training, to come up with new programmes. Between that time and now on radio and television, I can tell you that we have come up with not less than 20 new programmes that we brainstormed and spent months working on. For instance, there is ‘Tarago Dakin Kowa’, I can also cite ‘NewsDay’, ‘Kandamin Labarai’, ‘Bakin Zaren’ was revitalized and brought back, we have ‘Metro Plus’ which is the English equivalent of ‘Tarago Dakin Kowa’. We also have ‘Madafarmu Ayau’, which is a cooking programme. We have so many programmes.

Now, I can tell you that in Northern Nigeria – I don’t know of other parts of the country – we are number one in terms of training of staff in the NTA Television College. Almost every course that is being handled in NTA Television College, we have a staff attending; sometimes four, sometimes five and we are also the highest in terms of sending our staff to the National Broadcast Academy which used to be FRCN Training School in Lagos. So, we are investing so much in training. We are also brainstorming with experienced production gurus like Bello Sule and Aminu Sarki. These are people that worked with UNICEF, worked with UNESCO and BBC Media Action. Bello Sule was part of the set up of Arewa 24, he did the initial groundwork. These are the kinds of people we work with from time to time. And some of them also come in from Abuja with a concept of programme, we brainstorm on it before we allow it to go on air.

KSMC Facts

-Kaduna State Government has restructured KSMC and highly skilled new staff have been employed, thereby boosting productivity;

-A multi-million Naira edifice which is about 75% competed, has been built within the premises of the its headquarters;

-The government has enacted a new law that protects the media corporation against political interference and to make it commercially viable;

-The law is a prelude to making KSMC a public broadcaster with commercial orientation;

-The law provides that the corporation has to generate 75% of its revenue while the government will provide the balance;

-The present management has generated more revenue for KSMC than any previous management at any time in the history of the corporation;

-KSMC produces most of its contents and it has produced close to 20 new programmes in the last few years;

-Kaduna State Government has been sending KSMC staff for training at NTA’s Television College and National Broadcasting Academy to improve their skills, more than any northern state.