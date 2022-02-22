The trial of Moses Oko who was alleged to have killed his girlfriend Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of University of Jos (UNIJOS) in a hotel room for ritual in January this year commenced with a drama when his case was mentioned for trial at the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, the state capital.

After reading out the charges to the accused, the court ordered that he be remanded and adjourned the matter till March.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect suddenly went mute when it was time to commence his trial. The development made it difficult for the presiding judge, Justice Paul Gang to properly arraign the suspect.

He was brought to the court at about 9:20am in a green coloured truck escorted by armed squad of Jos correctional centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Moses Oko, alighted from the truck in handcuffs and closely led into the court by two prison warden/correctional officials.

While waiting for his case to be called by the court clerk, his counsel allegedly tutored him on what to plead.

His lawyer gave him the allegations made against him to go through to enable him understand the charges against him.

His mother later joined the counsel in court about 50 minutes later. The case file was called at about 10:15am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecuting counsel Barr. N. Jesse while announcing appearance reported to the court that the suspect insisted he will not appear in court unless his father and mother were present. She therefore expressed happiness that the parents were in court and the trial should commence, saying the case was for arraignment.

Counsel to the defendant, Barr. Alex Mulleng, also announced his appearance and readiness to commence the trial.

However, the accused went mute when the trial commenced. He never responded to the court clerk who tried to administer the oath on him. He was starring at every one in the court and appeared confused.

While the court was amazed at his action, Mulleng said his client is mentally unstable due to the weight of the charges slammed on him by the prosecutor.

Mulleng said, “My Lord, my client has been showing unstable mental conditions of recent. This is probably because of the weight of charges slammed on him by the prosecutor. You know, considering his age, it was difficult for him to bear such heavy charges and that probably is responsible for his strange behaviors.”

But the prosecuting counsel N. Jesse argued that the defendant and his counsel were acting a script.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse said, “My Lord, it is obvious that my learned colleague and his client are just staging a drama. How will the suspect suddenly became dump and deaf when everyone saw him talking with his parents and his lawyer few minutes ago?

“My Lord, you over heard them talking with him and you had to call them to order few minutes ago. So, how come someone you saw talking five minutes ago suddenly became dumb?

“The medical examination carried out on the suspect in a hospital by medical doctors’ shows the suspect was in perfect mental condition. The evidence of his medical report is in the case file before the court.”

The defence counsel however said, “The mental conditions of my client as the court can see goes contrary to the medical report. My client is seeing different kinds of spirits from time to time, and that has made his mental state to fluctuate.”

The trial judge, Justice Paul Gang, said the case file before the court showed that the accused was in stable mental conditions.

The court then ordered the clerk to read out the charges to the defendant and adjourned the case to the 3rd and 4th of March for hearing while the accused remains in prison.