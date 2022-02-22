The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the re-worked Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 in a matter of hours.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview on Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, monitored in Abuja, Adesina said the President was consulting stakeholders and having been satisfied that the necessary due diligence had been done and he will not be making any error, then he will sign it.

According to him, “He (Buhari) will sign it (the Bill) any moment from now.

“It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”

Adesina stressed that it would only be appropriate to say President Buhari has acted against the law if he exceeds the 30-day window provided by the law.

“You know before the President will put pen to paper on any legislation, particularly this one that has to do with our electoral fortunes, it has to be looked at and looked at,” he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that the presidency had on Monday said that the right thing will be done on the Electoral Bill within the lawful time.

Adesina, in a statement he issued on Monday, said those playing cheap politics with the Bill should hold their peace.

He said some interest groups were cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

Adesina said one can just pity their ignorance of constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.