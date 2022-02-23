Thirty-seven directors in the federal civil service vying for the position of permanent secretary failed their promotion examinations.

However, 37 other candidates, who passed the examination, have been invited for an ICT proficiency test on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Abuja.

Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the highest score was 74 per cent, while the least score was 26 per cent.

The ICT test would take place at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as disclosed in a circular released by the examination committee in the office of the head of civil service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular with reference number HCSF/PS/CMO/154/I/70 reads: “The invited candidates are to note that the ICT proficiency test will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022 by 8am at the Muhammadu Buhari Centre, National Intelligence Agency, Asokoro.”

The exercise was meant to fill vacancies for solicitor-general of the federation and permanent secretaries retiring in 2022. The head of service had said those eligible to take the test must have attained the position of substantive directors on salary grade level 17 on or before January 1, 2020.

Prospective candidates must have also updated their records on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) verification portal.

ADVERTISEMENT