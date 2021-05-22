The Cross River State Commissioner, Ministry of International Development Corporation, Dr Inyang Asibong has said that about 36.3 per cent of individuals residing across the 196 wards of Cross River State are said to be living in abject poverty.

She stated this yesterday, in Calabar during the flag-off campaign for initiation of Rapid Response Register (RRR).

In her words, the commissioner said, “latest poverty index in Nigeria is 40.1 per cent, Cross River is 36.3 per cent, which is still very high.”

She promised to do everything within reach of the ministry to step down the poverty index in the state.

“Our plan is to reduce the poverty index from double digit to single digit. Single digit means anything from nine and below, which is what developed countries have. Some have three per cent, and others, one per cent.

Asibong stressed that with the flag off of awareness campaign, enumerators would have to go rapidly into the very hard-to-reach communities across the three senatorial districts of the state to bring out the vulnerable/downtrodden and enable them key into the exercise so that they can benefit from the programme.

Rapid Response Register is an intervention by the federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development centre around urban and semi urban areas that are economically impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner enumerated those qualified to benefit from the programme to include, low income earners like vulcanisers, petty traders, taxi drivers, babblers, and a host of other low income earners across the state.

Dr Asibong stressed that target groups include urban and semi urban poor and vulnerable people who are yet to benefit from existing national social safety- net programme of the federal government.

She stressed that upon completion of registration of poor/vulnerable people by the enumerators, the state government would, thereafter through that same register, build a data base that would provide authentic information needed by the state government’s development partners in helping the vulnerable people in the state come out from poverty.

She said that by so doing, there would be drastic reduction in the poverty index of the state adding that the Rapid Response Register (RRR) was introduced by the federal government to assist people financially, particularly those living below N500 to N1000 daily.

When asked to speak on the criteria used to identify those who are poor, she responded that, “We have a checklist that we use. The checklist looks like a form which those identified from the community can fill.

“After that, we go ahead to conduct physical checks to ascertain the kind of houses where those that we had picked live in.

“Is he or she living in a thatched house, does he or she use an air-conditioner, does the person live in a sophisticated house, what kind of water does he or she drink?

“Does he sleep on the floor, does he drink from the borehole or stream? All these would come to play before we pick those that are to benefit from the programme”, the former health commissioner explained.

Dr Asibong maintained that those who qualify in the exercise would begin to receive financial assistance after three months.

The commissioner solicited for cooperation of all residents of the state to enable enumerators who will visit homes of the vulnerable to gather information that would be used to facilitate cash disbursement to beneficiaries.