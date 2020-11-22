By Hussaini Hammangabdo

No fewer than 36 totally blind persons, whose both lenses were changed, have regained their vision, after medical outreach organized in Adamawa state

They were among the 3000 patients who benefitted from free eye treatment organized by the Iya Abbas Foundation (IAF), in colloboration with Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) in Uba and Gaya communities in Hong LGA area of the state.

Dr Hauwa Iya Abbas, Program Manager of the foundation and Coordinator of the medical outreach, said some of the patients suffered from glaucoma and cataract, have been with the blindness over 15 to 20 years.

Abbas said, the backlog of patients, were those that, had cataract surgery, after needs assessment was conducted in the area, prior to the commemcement of the outreach.

She added about 106 cataract surgery was conducted and six cases were refered to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola for major surgery, including a women whose lawer jaw was damaged from Boko Haram insurgent attack and another patients, whose eye was lost after been neglected by her family after been discharged from cataract surgery.

Pembi Sini, whose site was restored, thanked the foundation for the one week long medical outreach.

The medical outreach was sponsored by the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) as it’s cooperates social responsibility to the people of the area and was conducted by a team of 30 medical personels, comparing 10 medical doctors, 10 nurses from FMC and Specialist hospitals and some vulinteers.