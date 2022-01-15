The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has invited all the state governors of the Federation to a very crucial meeting where pressing national concerns will be discussed.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, the meeting is slated for Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

According to an invitation issued by the Director General of the Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru at the weekend and sent to all the governors, the meeting, which will be the first in 2022, will be an in-person meeting as opposed to the regular virtual meetings, to effectively convey the messages of the meeting which are all characterised under item two of the agenda titled ‘matters arising’.

To also feature prominently are the intervention programmes like the regular updates from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum SFTAS team and another on CARES, as well as a few presentations.

The meeting, which will commence at 8pm, will be at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja, where the NGF chairman will thereafter accompanied by the rest of 35 governors, address a press conference.

