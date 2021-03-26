BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Thirty-six civil servants of the Kaduna State Resident Registration Agency (KADSRRA) have graduated in Digital Literacy Skills Assessment and Training (DLAT) programme, courtesy of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The training lasted for six-week in two phases: Basic training on digital literacy and Advance training on data analysis.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Kaduna yesterday, the executive secretary of KADSRRA, Zayyad Tsiga said digital knowledge in a digital world is of paramount importance. He urging the participants to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired.

The ES said the training, which is hundred percent funded by USAID, was basically aimed at providing digital skills for public servants in the State.

Earlier, the team lead of Ihifix technology limited, Mr Emmanuel Odeh Adikpe said the digital literacy assessment and training is a project under the Nigeria Early Response Initiative (NERI) meant to provide remote skills assessment and in-person computer literacy, digital skills, and data analysis for the participants.

“The remote skills assessment serves as the first phase of the project which will determine the current skill and comfort level among staff of KADSRRA”.

Emmanuel said it is time to digitalise the nation adding that, “we cannot have a digital economy without a digital workforce.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, monitoring and evaluation officer USAID (NERI) Miss Frank’s Adinya commended the KADSRRA and facilitators for a good job.

One of the participants, Mohammed Murtala Abubakar, said he learnt a lot during the training and will put it to effective use.