A total of 36 professional golfers will swing for the grand prize of N2 million at the 2022 IBB International Golf and Country Club Captain Cup which will officially tee off on Thursday, April 21, on the 18-hole golf course of the prestigious golf club in Abuja.

Speaking at the press conference heralding the tournament yesterday, chairman of the organising committee and former Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo, said no fewer than 550 amateur golfers from six African countries, including Host Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Botswana, Ghana and Kenya will also compete in different categories during the week-long tournament signaling the end of Senator Emmanuel Anosike’s captainship of the Club.

Ojo, who was represented by the vice chairman of the committee, Dr Banjo Obaleye, also disclosed that expatriates from across over 30 countries will equally compete in the tournament in honour of out-going captain of IBB Golf Club Abuja, Senator Emmanuel Anosike.

He described the tenure of the outgoing captain, Senator Anosike and his counterpart in the lady session, Mrs MarryRose Richard-Obioha as very wonderful and successful.

“This marks the end of the tenure of our captain, Senator Emmanuel Anosike. We have been blessed with a very wonderful team this year and we pray that their successors are good people as well to take the club to much more heights.

“The event is starting effectively tomorrow and we have different categories of players and we have about five countries coming for this event. We are expecting our friends from Uganda, Rwanda, Botswana, Ghana and Kenya. Then we have a lot of expatriates across over 30 countries who are equally participating in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then we have the pros session, 36 professional golfers will play in an invitational within the tournament with the prize of money N2m awaiting the winner,” Obaleye said.

The club competition secretary and member of the organising committee, Julius Fadairo, said the members of the club and their guests from handicap 19 to 28 for men and handicap 19 to 36 for ladies will play on Thursday (today) with the tee off time of 6;30am, while handicap 13 to 18 will swing have the course on Friday (tomorrow) at the tee off time of 6:30am.

The outgoing lady captain, Mrs MarryRose Richard-Obioha, commended the organising committee for putting together the week-long event, saying the last one year has been exciting for members of the club.

“Let me start by commending the organising committee for what they have done so far. They have worked so hard to put together a whole week of activities and it is going to be very exciting. The last one year has been quite exciting for every member of this prestigious golf club. This is the first time that members of this club have played golf all year round, we didn’t shut down the course due to the rainy season. So, kudos to the exco,” she said.