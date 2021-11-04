A 36-year-old indigene of Niger State, Mohammed Saidu Etsu, has declared his interest in contesting for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress( APC).

Etsu, who is currently the senior special assistant to the Niger State governor on rural electrification, made his intention known in a letter addressed to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

According to him, his decision was consequent upon the party’s decision to encourage youth participation in leadership positions and his vision to participate at the highest level of the party.

Etsu said he has decided to run for the position of the national chairman of the APC in the upcoming convention.

He said, “flowing from the above, there is an emerging need to galvanise the youths of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria towards supporting my ambition which shall be carried out under the aegis of my campaign organisation (APC Reset Agenda).

“Sir, given your position as the caretaker committee chairman of APC north-central and being the number one party leader in the state, I would like to solicit your support towards my ambition as it shall be of immense benefit towards aggregating the backing of the youths in your region.”

He further stated that he has held positions such as youth leader of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Edati LGA of Niger and was a member of the campaign council of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

“It is no news that you are a person of influence in our great party and relying on your experience and gaining your support will go a long way in achieving my campaign objectives and ultimately winning the election,” he stated.