Oyo State government has said 360 housing units in Ajoda Housing Estate, Ibadan would be fully ready by the end of 2022.

The chairman, Oyo State Housing Corporation (OYSHC), Barrister Bayo Lawal, gave the assurance during an inspection and tour of ongoing works on the site among other projects in the state.

Lawal who was accompanied on the tour by members of the Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Land and Housing, noted that the project was currently being challenged by low subscription.

He called on members of the public to subscribe to the 360 housing units adding that an arrangement has been concluded to begin the construction of roads around allocated plots.

While speaking on the reason for the delay in completion, he identified the rise in cost of building materials, Covid-19 pandemic among others challenges.

He pointed out that what led to the problem was that many investors did not want to tie down funds without utilization and appealed to off-takers to take advantage and subscribe.

According to him, Ajoda Estate is a unique modern housing unit with necessary facilities such as industrial borehole, drainages, good road network, electrification and easily linked to Ife-Ibadan and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We appeal to off-takers, particularly civil servants, government officials, cooperative societies and institutions of Federal and State to take advantage of this development and subscribe.

“It is part of what the Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde is doing to impact and add value to the standard of living of people of the state.”