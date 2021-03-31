BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

In its efforts towards halting the increasing trend of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a non-governmental organisation, Project Alert, has trained 360 community volunteers from Sokoto North and Tangaza local government areas of Sokoto State on referral pathways.

The volunteers were also trained on how to ensure neutrality, interact with survivors and report perpetrators to the relevant authorities.

Speaking during the training, Project Alert focal person in the state, Dr Mudassir Ahmad Gado, said it was important to sensitise volunteers from rural communities on the dangers of SGBV, HP, VAWG as well as preach the gospel of GEWE, amongst others.

According to Dr Gado, the training which was part of EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, was to build the capacities of individuals and groups including faith-based organisations, rights groups and youths on elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.

Giving insights into referral pathways for a survivor, a facilitator, Dr Auwal Ahmad Musa, decried the rising cases of SGBV, hence the need for community engagement on how best to halt the menace.

According to Dr Musa, aside training participants on the need to collectively speak out against such odds, rural communities should also know how to report such cases should it happen in domains.

On her part, Barrister Rasheedat Muhammad sensitised participants on what constitutes abuse, its frequency, the most affected and sings to watch out for towards identifying overtures.

Expressing her satisfaction with the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative-supported programme, acting Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Kulu Nuhu, said the state government was working towards domesticating child protection rights and other laws to protect women and children.

She also hinted that women and girls must respect their dignity by not allowing anybody take advantage of them under whatever circumstance.