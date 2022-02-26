Seven persons have been killed while another 57 have been abducted by bandits in separate attacks in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State between Friday and Saturday.

This is just as an SS3 student of Government Science Secondary School Birnin-Gwari escaped with bullet wound on his way to register for UMTE,exams in Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance and signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, on Saturday.

The statement noted that three other people escaped with mild wounds, while 57 people were taken away to an unknown destination by the bandits.

The statement noted that “the nightmare of banditry along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has further deteriorated in the last twenty-four hours.

“Today (Saturday) around 10.00am a final year student of Government Science Secondary School Birnin-Gwari escaped with bullet wounds on his shoulder while on his way for JAMB -UMTE registration in Kaduna.

“The dreadful armed bandits spray bullets on the vehicle conveying the student and others at Manini village after Kuriga along Birnin-Gwari Kaduna Highway.

“The student is awaiting surgery for the removal of the bullet on his shoulder at Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital in Birnin-Gwari.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed Seven people at unguwar Bula, Unguwar Dafillo and Ijinga in Randagi district, Birnin-Gwari on Saturday.

“The bandits who came on motorcycles and numbering iver fifty attacked the communities around 11am in the morning on Friday and lasted for four hours, preventing people to conduct Juma’at prayers.

“The bandits apart from killing six people on the spot, one other person died at Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital, while 57 people abducted many of them Women from the communities.

“While commending the local government authorities for taking care of the hospital bills of those injured on the attacks, we are calling on the government to as a matter of urgency to set up a special centre for JAMB examinations in Birnin-Gwari.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached for confirmation on the incidents as at the time of filing this report.