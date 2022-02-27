The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has rejected the results of the local council election in the State, blaming Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for alleged irregularities in the exercise.

The leadership of Enugu APGA expressed this in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Ndubuisi Enechionyia, and secretary, Dickson Ani, on Sunday.

According to the statement, APGA condemned the activities and actions of the Michael Ajogwu-led ENSIEC and frowned at the alleged violation, assault and malpractices displayed by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“The party condemns, in totality, the gravity of electoral harassment, intimidation, violence, assault and malpractices displayed by the ruling party in the state, in collaboration with the electoral commission and its officers, wherein lives and properties were lost.

“The Ajogwu-led ENSIEC reneged on its statutory oaths and betrayed the mandate imposed on them,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party in the state added that it was disappointed by inadequate or non-availability of ENSIEC staff and electoral materials for various venues used for the election.

It alleged that the electoral results declared by ENSIEC were pre-written, as in elections were not reportedly conducted in many areas results were declared, calling on ENSIEC to immediately “withdraw the illegal certificates of return” issued to PDP candidates.

“The result is against the will of the people. It will not stand. We will do what is legally necessary to reverse this blatant abuse of our sensibilities,” APGA said.

Urging its supporters to remain calm and resolute, APGA disclosed it had commenced the process of nullification of the outcome of “the irresponsible conduct of a clearly biased electoral body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It added: “Our state has never had it so bad. This is the final dance of a failed PDP government and the disgraceful Ajogwu-led electoral body, as we have no doubt that Enugu will be rescued from the hands of these ravenous lions come 2023, especially as the new Electoral Act 2022 has been signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”