A prominent realtor, Prince Sam Ogri, has been honoured with the prestigious Sir Ahamadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award of Excellence.

Ogri was among prominent Nigerians from across the country honoured with the award.

The award was presented to him by the vice president, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Hon. Haruna Kwanem, during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria lauded Ogri’s contribution on job and wealth creation in Nigeria.

Speaking while presenting the award, Hon. Kwanem said the award was in recognition of Ogri’s contibution to the economic growth and development of the country through youth employment.

“The award is in recognition of your immense contribution towards purposeful leadership and youth empowerment. With the growing number of unemployed young people across Nigeria, your mission of creating wealth for the country’s young people is commendable,” he said.

Ogri, who is the chief executive officer of Delta Mega Trend Ltd, who led the group to a tour of Plantation City, said he believe in the capacity of young people to help in the actualizstion of his vision.

“My vision is to build the largest community in Africa,” he explained.

Ogri added that the Ahmadu Bello Leadership Award by the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria will spur him to do more for the unemployed and the country at large.

Recall that Prince Ogri was also recently honoured by the Daily Independent Newspaper as the Real Estate Personality of the Year. He has also been recognised by local and international organisations for housing and real estate excellence.