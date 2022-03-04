Kudan local government area of Kaduna State has won the 7th edition of the Malam Nasir el-Rufai Peace and Unity Cup, winning it back to back.

The team defeated their Igabi local government counterpart 4-2 on penalty after regulation time ended goalless to retain the cup.

Both teams impressed spectators throughout the 90 minutes of play even though they were unable to score any goal at regulation time.

Earlier in the third place match between Soba LG and Kachia LG, it ended 2:0 I’m.favour of the soba team.

The competition which was organized by the Main Samari Youth Soccer Association and the finals played at the township stadium had commissioners for sports development. Hon. Idris Samaila Nyam, who represented the Governor El-Rufai, commissioner of local government affairs, Dr. Shehu Usman Makarfi and Kaduna State Football Association (FA) chairman, Hon. Kassim Sherreef.

Speaking at the end of the match, representative of the governor, Hon. Hyam, commended the organisers of the competition and the team spirit of all the 23 local government areas that participated.

