Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will on Monday March 7, 2022 unveil the Theme and Logo of the Dala Dry Port.

The event which will be held in Abuja, is a prelude to Kano Economic Investment summit which will showcase the Dala Dry Port as a major transport infrastructure and other sectors like the Kano economic city that will stimulate industrialisation and commerce.

Part of a statement signed by the Kano State Commissioner for information, Mohammed Garba, stated that the Dry Port will make Kano a hub of domestic and international trade and it will diversify the economic base of the country.”

The statement also added that the unveiling of the Logo and Theme shall have in attendance major stakeholders in the industry including; The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Shipping lines, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), National Inland waterways Authority (NIWA) and Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN).

Others are the chairman Dangote group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, The Chairman BUA group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, a host of others from the business community and Royal Fathers led by the Emir of Kano, His Royal highness Aminu Ado Bayero.

