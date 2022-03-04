The national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with the members of the Ekiti State council of traditional rulers, saying the country needs a competent leader at the moment who can unite the people, tackle insecurity and turnaround the economy for the betterment of the citizenry.

The former Lagos State Governor, said he decided to contest the 2023 presidency to bring about new hope and real change in the country.

Tinubu who also held similar meeting with the Ewi of Ado Ekiti Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe in his palace as a continuation of his consultation was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi and top members of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023, led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

The APC leader while addressing the council, chaired by Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejumo, stated that he was in Ekiti to consult with traditional rulers about his political ambition and to receive their prayers, blessings and support.

“We have struggled for democracy and today, we have democracy, but we are not stable yet. There is insecurity, hopelessness, lack of education, and suffering in the land. By now, we should have a good farming system and opportunities to produce for other nations to buy.

“We are here to answer the call of our children by educating them the right way, so that we can leave a Nigeria that is united, prosperous and abundant for them. We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task.’’

“I am contesting this race to renew hope and make the future great for our children. For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great.’’

