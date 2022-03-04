A frontline traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun III, the Olowu of Kuta has urged the Federal Government to stop Nigerian youths volunteering to join Ukrainian volunteer army.

The monarch in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday noted that if allowed, it will be counter- productive.

He admonished the patriotic young Nigerians to rather join the Nigerian Army to confront Boko Haram and other security issues bedeviling our dear country.

The monarch insisted that if this initiative is allowed by the Federal Government, the end result will not be palatable.

Olowu explained that other countries are reviewing the situation with a view to find a lasting solution, adding that allowing the youths to join the Ukrainian army will amount to Nigeria taking sides and contributing troops that can result in a diplomatic row between Nigeria and Russia.

He said, “Our youths willing to fight for Ukraine are not patriotic because we have our citizens in both countries.

“The young people are the future of this country, we should not allow them to be a canon folder in a needless war and thus becoming diplomatic issues”, Olowu added.

No fewer than 200 youths were reported to have enrolled to serve as Ukrainian army volunteers at the Ukraine embassy

