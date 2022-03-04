The Lagos State Chairman of Tricycles Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Alhaji Azeez Abiola has called on the Lagos State government to intervene and separate their association from National Union of Roads and Transport Workers (NURTW) to end frequent conflicts in Lagos State.

Abiola who made the calls at a press conference at TOOAN state secretariat in Moiran Abule Egba area of the state, said that the only way peace could reign among the two factions is to be on a separate entity and control as stipulated by memorandum of understanding in the state.

He said TOOAN is ready to continue to work in harmony as they have always done, saying “Since 1998 that we registered our union as TOOAN, we never had issues with anybody until recently Alhaji Musiliu Akisanya( a.k.a Oluomo) decided to hijack union from the original owner of the union, that led fracas in the state”

He stated that the call would also allow the association to achieve its objectives and to form a synergy that would ensure the mechanism of the group come to reality in the state and Nigeria at large.

While stressing the need for capacity building for his members across the state, Abiola said the association would intensify its efforts to build microfinance banks and hospitals that would provide safety of life and property for its members.

