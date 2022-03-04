The registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede, has said over 99 percent of problems encountered by candidates in the course of their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration are self-inflicted.

Oloyede who said this while monitoring the ongoing registration process yesterday in Abuja, appealed to non-participants of its examinations to keep off the registration process.

The JAMB registrar said most of the challenges faced by candidates at the point of the registration were self-inflicted because candidates relied on unauthourised people for help instead of following the board’s guidelines.

He said allowing anyone access to one’s code or other related information in the name of help, would only joepardise the process for the candidate.

“From our monitoring today, you can see that 99 per cent of problems encountered by candidates are self-inflicted. This is because some of them play into the hands of fraudsters while seeking for help and they end up doing the wrong thing, putting commas and full stops when sending their NIN for the profile codes.

“We collect just N3, 500 in Nigeria here for registration while other institutions in the UK collect N70, 000 to N80, 000 for the same process and yet, people do not comply to simple instructions.

“You saw a candidate, whose father went to generate Remitta and paid N4, 7000 registration fees into JAMB/ CBN account instead of going to an accredited vendor to pay. Now, the candidate cannot generate a profile code because he paid into a wrong account, except he goes to any of our vendors and pays another fee, he cannot get the code.

“We need you to help us appeal to non-candidates to keep off this exercise. Parents should allow their children to read the instructions and follow them accordingly,” he said.

He further said the board has so far registered over 500, 000 candidates and was expecting to register about 1.5 million at the end of the exercise.

“We registered 70, 000 three days ago, we hope to register another 70, 000 today. We still have more than 12 days to go and if things continue to move smoothly, we hope to register, at least, 50, 000 per day.”

Recall that the 2022 registration began on Feb.19 and is expected to end on March 26, while the UTME has been scheduled by JAMB to hold from May 6 to May 16.