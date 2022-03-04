Pan-African Writers Association has announced the winners of its multilingual poetry prize, entitled The PAWA Literary Series.

The association made the announcement at an online award ceremony which took place at 1pm GMT on zoom.

Winners of the poetry prize include Sudanese Naguib Mohammed Ali (Call of Wings) and Abdul Monem Ramadan (Roaming In Wild Land) both were joint winners of the Arabic Poetry category; Sekou Cherif, winner of the French Poetry Category; Bashiru Abdallah winner of the Swahili Poetry Category with his poetry collection The Golden Ink; and Dr Obari Gomba, winner, English Category with the publication The Lilt of the Riddle.

The winners walked off with a $2000 cash prize each, with the exception of Arabic category to be shared equally between the joint winners.

Speaking at the award ceremony, representative of the English category jury, Maureen Isaacson observed that a lot of the submissions for the category were Nigerians, with a few South Africans and Tanzanians. She further noted that all of the submissions were by male authors, leading to her call for more female participation in the competition.

“We don’t know why we had many submissions from Nigeria. Is it because Nigerian poets are more engaged when it comes to English poetry? Or is it because people are yet to engage more on the digital platform?

“The themes addressed by the poets depicted a kind of brokenness and a search for a sense of belonging, and calm within a storm. Of the many poetry collection submitted, we had to select a longlist by January 2022, and then a longlist by February 15. We scored each of the shortlisted poetry 20 marks, and had to select a winner (Obari Gomba) by February 28.”

Representative jury of the Swahili Poetry Category of the prize, Dr Hanusi Babusa, who reveled in the mastery of the language, emotion and flow of Abdullah’s poetry said the jury had a difficult time choosing winners of the category. “The poets showed mastery of (Swahili) language, good rhyming scheme, which is a must in Swahili language, and the messages very deep. The sweetness of the poems makes one almost forget you are reading to judge them for a poetry prize.”

Selection of winner fell, he said fell to best book editing, versatility of style, fluency and flow of work.

On its part the French category jury, represented by Ketline Adodo said the poets’ works invited readers to take out time to reflect and refresh particularly in current times of trouble and concern, when the world is rocked by earthquakes.

“Poetry opens the way and is a dong of hope to express the beauty of life,” said Adodo.

Speaking at the event, Abdallah who tuned in outside of Tanzania, commended PAWA for the award, while rendering a poem from his winning poetry collection The Golden Ink, his second published work.

Lecturer, Theatre and Creative Writing University of Port Harcourt, in commending the association and its juries for the award urged it expand its support of the creative industry beyond literature. “I believe that the best of my writing is yet to come,” he added.

Rounding off the event, President of PAWA, John Rusumbi commended the secretary-general of the association, author, literary advocate and politician, Hon Wale Okediran for his insightful guidance of the PAWA secretariat for effective organization of its event, called for increased female participation in the contest.