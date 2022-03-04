Balvenie, a luxurious whisky brand from William Grant & Sons Distillery, Scotland celebrated creativity and craftsmanship via its Makers Project.

The Balvenie Makers Project co-opts three Nigerian artists and creatives who share a unique insight of the dedication and sacrifice required to produce items by hand, a trait wholesomely embraced by the brand.

The artists, Babalola Oluwafemi, Jacqueline Suowari and Dotun Popoola collaborated with the brand to create works depicting luxurious craftsmanship, passion and dedication.

Speaking at the event unveiling the Maker Project at the Vanilla Restaurant in Abuja, Oluwafemi who prizes originality as the key content to craftsmanship said in a world where little or total detachment from one’s roots are prevalent, originality is rare and endangered. Hailing the Balvenie brand a representation of the traditional preserved and protected, he said, “I’d like to tap into that originality that so many of my contemporaries have in the quest for modernization, abandoned. A lot of my art has been inspired by stories of old, sculptures of old, traditional arts and fashion, and most of all, the will to keep things as connected to the beginning and the center of all things as possible,” said the Kogi-born designer and curator.

Quoting Pablo Picasso statement that “action is the foundational key to all success,” Suowari said she like all humans looks for the fantasy in real life to trigger her thought processes and inspiration, then turning that inspiration using her age old craft drawing.

“Drawing is one of the oldest forms of human expressions known to man,” said the Ballpoint pen artist. “Art relies on the craftsmanship of drawing for the honest representation of ideas. For me, as an artist, every visual rendition of an idea begins with a line. My work comprises hundreds of thousands of lines webbed up beautifully with the skilled mastery of the ballpoint pen.

Commending the Balvenie brand’s natural alchemy and centuries-old craftsmanship, she noted that like “the magic of her art” the Balvenie craftsmen have an intimate understanding of their materials and a desire to make the very best whisky possible.”

Just as the Balvenie is dipped in sophistication, simplicity, excellent craftsmanship rendered with passion and with uniquely distinctive tastes and character, synergetic metal sculptor Popoola said his creative exploration thrives on the wings of passion, sacrifice and dedication to his craft.

“I take my time to select different scraps and weld them together. Each piece is a product of tenacity, perseverance and longsuffering but the end product gives a fulfilling breath.

Further highlighting his artistic practice as a personal philosophy to explore arts as an agent of change and socio-cultural review the community arts facilitator said his goal is to “create a luxury brand out of discarded materials and wastes that threatens the ecosystem and make our environments unsightly.”

Popoola’s unveiling of his (3) students metal sculptures inspired by the Balvenie bottle proved the highlight of the event, seconded by his portrait of all three collaborators with Balvenie’s iconic bottle as the centerpiece of the painting.