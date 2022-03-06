Former Senate President Bukola saraki has been described as an intelligent and patriotic nationalist who can fix Nigeria and make it a proud nation for all if elected president in 2023.

The leader of presidential consultation team for Saraki’s presidential ambition, Professor Iyorwese Hagher, stated this while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives and other stakeholders in Jigawa State at the weekend.

He said they were in the state to solicit the support of party members for Senator Bukola Saraki.

Prof Hagher said Nigeria was currently suffering from APC’s poor administration which harbours chaos and socio-economic unrests in the country.

“Today, everybody is bearing witness that the APC government has failed Nigeria and Nigerians, the country is at a crossroad and it requires strong man, a man of wisdom and national patriotism like Senator Bukola Saraki to rescue it from the brink of collapse,” he said.

He assured the party members that if they elect and support Saraki to become the PDP presidential flagbearer and he eventually wins the 2023 election, the country would certainly have a new dawn of peace, stability and prosperity.

In his speech on behalf of the party leaders, the PDP chairman in Jigawa State, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim, said in Jigawa they recognise, treat and respect every PDP member as equal.

He described Bukola Saraki as a gentle man and faithful party member who deserves all the respect and honor in the party.

Babandi assured the campaign team that the Jigawa PDP family would join hands with all faithful party members to reclaim power from the APC in 2023 and bring the country to the path of peace, stability and prosperity