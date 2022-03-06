Executive vice chairman (EVC) and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has said that the telecommunication sector has been the strategic driver of the digital economy agenda of the federal government.

This is just as he said, that at a time, COVID-19-induced slowed growth and continued volatility, telecommunication sector provided the needed digital sinews that support the economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restriction period.

Prof. Danbatta state this at the Commissions special day at the 43rd Kaduna international trade fair organized by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

Represented by Mr Attah Ogbadu of the Public Affairs Department NCC.

“At a time of COVID-19-induced slowed growth and continued volatility, many countries are looking for policies that will stimulate growth and create new jobs. Information Communications Technology (ICT) is not only one of the fastest growing industries – directly creating millions of jobs”.

He further stressed that telecommunication sector was also an important enabler of innovation and development, adding that in Nigeria, the number of active mobile subscriptions reached 195.4 million in December 2021 with Internet subscribers exceeding 141 million and a broadband penetration of 40.88 per cent.

“The 43rd edition of the fair with the theme, “Strategising Nigerian Economy for Global Competitiveness.” We consider this theme very apt and timely, especially considering the very important role telecommunications has been playing in providing the digital impetus that is transforming the landscape of businesses as well as sustaining other socio-economic activities since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

“In this new environment, the competitiveness of Nigeria, for instance, depends on ability to leverage new technologies. Hence, areas where NCC’s regulatory efforts in deepening access to digital services will benefit Nigeria and make it competitive comparable to other economy include, direct job creation; contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth; emergence of new services and industries; workforce transformation; and business innovation.

“It is in our response to ensuring that Nigeria is competitive in all these areas that the Commission continuously puts a number of regulatory measures in place to ensure seamless access by Nigerians to telecommunications services in order to deepen competitiveness of the Nigerian economy” he stressed.

The NCC boss further said the steady growth of telecoms sector over the years with its pervasive positive impact on all other sectors of the economy in terms of increased automation of processes and digital transformation in service delivery, has been remarkable.

He also disclosed that the NCC is on the verge of deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria, adding that already, spectrum licenses for the companies that will rollout services have been issued but that the deployment will start from the state capitals and gradually extends to other areas across the state.

“It is important to state that, unlike 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G, the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria.

“More importantly, it is also our commitment, at NCC, to continue to provide a level-playing ground for operators to thrive, promote investment and delivery of innovative services to individual consumers, SMEs and big business owners by ensuring enhanced consumer quality of experience” he said.