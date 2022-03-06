Following the outbreak of Lassa fever and death of four people, Oyo State government has allayed the fear of the residents of more deaths from the disease.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo who stated this while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State reiterated continuous efforts being made by the government to curtail the spread of the disease.

He said that four health workers were confirmed positive for Lassa fever, while three out of them consisting of two doctors and another hospital staff died despite all efforts at caring for them by experts.

He explained that the state had recorded 19 confirmed cases, noting that resources have been deployed to designated health facilities to forestall the spread of this disease across the State.

Ladipo maintained that the surveillance activities have been heightened at the grassroots across the state, adding that access to care had been provided to all individuals at risk of this disease.

He enjoined individuals having symptoms such as fever, sore throat, vomiting, general body weakness, chest pain, back pain, cough, diarrhea, swollen face, eyes or neck, stomach pain or bleeding from ear, eyes, nose, mouth or any other body openings to report promptly to the nearest health facility or call the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on 08095394000 or 08095863000.

He implored all residents to avoid contact with rats, contaminated food items by rat feces, urine, and other body fluid while maintaining strict personal and environmental hygiene.

Ladipo noted that the virus causing the disease is transmitted from infected rats to humans or an infected human to other humans.

The commissioner charged all health facilities across the state to maintain a high index of suspicion and report all suspected cases to the LGA or state health authorities, adding that the provision of qualitative health care is a joint responsibility of all.

“I am here today to address the unfortunate incidence of the death of health workers of a private health facility in the state from Lassa fever. Four health workers were admitted into the treatment center in the early days of the week. Upon diagnostic investigations, all four (4) were confirmed positive for Lassa fever. Unfortunately, three of them died despite all efforts at caring for them by experts.”