Human rights lawyer, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa (SAN) has described the new dress code approved for policewomen by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Lagos based senior lawyer, in a press statement he issued on Saturday, insisted that the IGP cannot use his office to enforce religion.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that Alkali approved the new dress code for women officers which permits them to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform. The dress code was unveiled at the IGP’s meeting with Strategic Police Managers on March 3, 2022.

He had pointed out that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and an increased inclusion of female folks.

According to him, this brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

But Adegboruwa maintained that the change is illegal and must be reversed immediately, saying of all the issues that confront the Nigerian Police, it is dressing that interests the Inspector General.

He said, “On March 4, 2022, the Inspector-General of Police purported to unveil a new dress code for the Nigeria Police Force, especially female officers, who are to be allowed to wear coverings or hijab, etc.

“The religion of public officers, including members of the security agencies, should be a private matter to them. The Inspector-General of Police is not competent to use the platform of his office to enforce religion.

